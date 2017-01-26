Roselle fatal-shooting suspect surren...

Roselle fatal-shooting suspect surrenders

Nathaniel Price, 25, was charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Tyquan Johnson, of Newark. Johnson's death was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday when he was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

