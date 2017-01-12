Right for the job? Newark's new archbishop speaks his mind, questions authority | Opinion
A decade later, a survey conducted by the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life found that only a third -- 34 percent -- of Garden State residents called themselves Catholic. The child-abuse scandals, doctrinal squabbles over gays, divorce and abortion, using church funds for lavish retirement homes -- all of these things seem to have shrunk the number of parishioners in Jersey pews every Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC