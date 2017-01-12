Ribbon Cutting: New Community Storefr...

Ribbon Cutting: New Community Storefront for Newark Entrepreneurs is Now Open for Business

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Paramus Post

City opens East Ward small business retail incubator for Newark entrepreneurs January 12, 2017 - Newark, N.J. - Today Mayor Ras J. Baraka and the Newark Community Economic Development Corporation opened the City's latest Community Storefront Program's retail incubator in the East Ward at 124 Polk St. The CSP cultivates and supports small business and local entrepreneurship throughout Newark's neighborhoods. Deputy Mayor Baye Adofo-Wilson , director of the Department of Economic and Housing Development and Councilman Augusto Amador also celebrated the new incubator and welcomed the business owners to their retail space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... 21 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Wed LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC