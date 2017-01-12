Ribbon Cutting: New Community Storefront for Newark Entrepreneurs is Now Open for Business

City opens East Ward small business retail incubator for Newark entrepreneurs January 12, 2017 - Newark, N.J. - Today Mayor Ras J. Baraka and the Newark Community Economic Development Corporation opened the City's latest Community Storefront Program's retail incubator in the East Ward at 124 Polk St. The CSP cultivates and supports small business and local entrepreneurship throughout Newark's neighborhoods. Deputy Mayor Baye Adofo-Wilson , director of the Department of Economic and Housing Development and Councilman Augusto Amador also celebrated the new incubator and welcomed the business owners to their retail space.

