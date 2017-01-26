Replacement of Sandy-damaged rail bridge moving ahead

The lasting effects of Superstorm Sandy continue to wash across New Jersey, evident today on a century-old railroad bridge that nearly became a casualty of the ferocious October 2012 onslaught. The storm surge from the Atlantic Ocean up into the Raritan Bay pushed a barge into the bridge, dislodging the deck and moving several steel girders that weigh several tons apiece.

