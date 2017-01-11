Remembering the Randolphs, raptors and other NJ facts | Albright
Mississippi-born Oliver Randolph, a Newark lawyer, was the only African-American among 81 delegates to the 1946 Constitutional Convention at Rutgers that modernized state government and the judicial system. A Republican in the 1952 General Assembly, Randolph sponsored the New Jersey Anti-Lynching Act, was appointed assistant U.S. Attorney, spearheading Article I, a paragraph in the New Jersey Constitution barring discrimination on civil or military rights, and segregation in the military and public schools.
