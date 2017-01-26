Prudential Says Trio in Whistle-Blowe...

Prudential Says Trio in Whistle-Blower Case Fired for Misconduct an hour ago

Prudential Financial Inc. said it fired three employees for misconduct, rather than retaliation for whistle-blowing on indications a business partner sold the insurer's MyTerm life-insurance policies without customers' permission, as they allege in a lawsuit. The employees engaged in "inappropriate and unacceptable workplace misconduct" by sending text messages last year that included "inexcusable comments ranging from an ethnic slur to profane and degrading statements about supervisors and co-workers," Prudential said in documents filed Wednesday in state court in Newark, New Jersey, where the insurer is based.

