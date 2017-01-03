Prosecutors urge judge to deny Newark...

Prosecutors urge judge to deny Newark 'schoolyard killer' a new trial

NEWARK -- The bottom line, Assistant Essex County Prosecutor Romesh Sukhdeo told Judge Michael L. Ravin on Monday, is that Alexander Alfaro should stay in prison. Sukhdeo's comments came as Alfaro, 26, was making his second appearance in Ravin's Newark courtroom in a post-conviction relief hearing, seeking to overturn his conviction and 212-year prison sentence for his role in the 2007 slayings of three college-aged friends in a Newark schoolyard.

