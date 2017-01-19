Police: Newark man arrested in theft from Paramus store The man took $937 worth of jackets from Dick's Sporting Good, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4VOgX PARAMUS - A Newark man was arrested just minutes after he allegedly stole more than $900 worth of jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods on Wednesday night, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.