Police: Newark man arrested in theft ...

Police: Newark man arrested in theft from Paramus store

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Police: Newark man arrested in theft from Paramus store The man took $937 worth of jackets from Dick's Sporting Good, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4VOgX PARAMUS - A Newark man was arrested just minutes after he allegedly stole more than $900 worth of jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods on Wednesday night, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... 6 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC