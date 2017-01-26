Police blotter 1/28/17

Police blotter 1/28/17

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 min melvin perez 20,783
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 1 hr Veritas V 55
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes 1 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Fri voiceall 2
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Jan 25 Pugs 4
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC