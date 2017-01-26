Police blotter 1/28/17
Access the Citizens' Voice e-Edition on your computer or smart device in its original print format. Home delivery subscribers can read it free! Digital Only Subscription Read the digital e-Edition of The Citizens' Voice on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at citizensvoice.com or on our mobile apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|melvin perez
|20,783
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|1 hr
|Veritas V
|55
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|1 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Fri
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC