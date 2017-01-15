PHOTOS: MLK march protests Trump in Newark
PHOTOS: MLK march protests Trump in Newark The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Newark, NJ on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jNz3xW Willa Cofield speaks during the rally of her experience of having a cross burned on her lawn twice by the Ku Klux Klan when she lived in North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC