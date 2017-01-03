One dead after three-vehicle crash on...

One dead after three-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike

State police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident along the New Jersey Turnpike that involved a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday just south of Interchange 13 on the northbound side of the highway in Linden.

