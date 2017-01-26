Officials ID woman found dead in Newark fire
NEWARK -- Officials on Thursday identified the 26-year-old woman who was found in a fire at a vacant building in Newark's West Ward. Lateisha E. Blair, of Newark, was identified using dental records, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|1 hr
|melvin perez
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Pugs
|4
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC