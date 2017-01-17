NYC law firm opens Newark office for expansion into N.J.
NEWARK -- A lease on 9,300 square feet of existing office space in downtown Newark may seem like a modest real estate transaction compared to the city's recent boom in construction of whole new office and residential buildings. But in this case, the new tenant is the 167-year-old Manhattan-based law firm Cullen and Dykman , whose top manager said its newly opened office in the Legal Center at One Riverfront Plaza is crucial to the success of the firm's recent acquisition and expansion in New Jersey.
