NJ Transit launches new bus service to Philly's major train hub

NEWARK, N.J. - Trains will no longer be the only public transportation option for New Jersey residents headed to the area of Philadelphia around 30th Street Station. Limited rush hour bus service will begin this morning and include one new route and two existing routes, NJ Transit announced.

