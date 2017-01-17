NJ Transit launches new bus service to Philly's major train hub
NEWARK, N.J. - Trains will no longer be the only public transportation option for New Jersey residents headed to the area of Philadelphia around 30th Street Station. Limited rush hour bus service will begin this morning and include one new route and two existing routes, NJ Transit announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC