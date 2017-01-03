NJ Sierra Club Protests Trump Cabinet Appointees at Newark Rally
The New Jersey chapter of environmental advocacy group the Sierra Club rallied against president-elect Donald Trump's choices for key cabinet positions at a Newark rally on Monday. Trump's choices of hard-right lawmakers and one oil executive have drawn harsh criticism from the left and center, with the group's N.J. director Jeff Tittel calling on Democratic U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker to voice their opposition to Trump's picks as the Republican-controlled congress prepares for confirmation hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Njgirl555
|11
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|21 hr
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|22 hr
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC