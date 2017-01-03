NJ Sierra Club Protests Trump Cabinet...

NJ Sierra Club Protests Trump Cabinet Appointees at Newark Rally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Observer

The New Jersey chapter of environmental advocacy group the Sierra Club rallied against president-elect Donald Trump's choices for key cabinet positions at a Newark rally on Monday. Trump's choices of hard-right lawmakers and one oil executive have drawn harsh criticism from the left and center, with the group's N.J. director Jeff Tittel calling on Democratic U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker to voice their opposition to Trump's picks as the Republican-controlled congress prepares for confirmation hearings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 6 hr Njgirl555 11
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... 21 hr tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) 22 hr Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC