NJ Sierra Club Protests Trump Cabinet Appointees at Newark Rally

The New Jersey chapter of environmental advocacy group the Sierra Club rallied against president-elect Donald Trump's choices for key cabinet positions at a Newark rally on Monday. Trump's choices of hard-right lawmakers and one oil executive have drawn harsh criticism from the left and center, with the group's N.J. director Jeff Tittel calling on Democratic U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker to voice their opposition to Trump's picks as the Republican-controlled congress prepares for confirmation hearings.

