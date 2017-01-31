NJ Prosecutors - Looking Into' Whether Violent Attack on Bishop Was a Hate Crime
Charles Miller is escorted out of Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart after punching Bishop Manuel Cruz in the face while he was celebrating Mass. Prosecutors in Newark, N.J. are "looking into" whether the unprovoked attack on a Catholic bishop celebrating Mass in the city's cathedral was a hate crime.
