Newark's Whole Foods supermarket to open March 1
NEWARK -- Whole Foods , an anchor of the redeveloped Hahne and Company department store and one more feather in Newark's revitalized cap, will open on March 1, the company said Tuesday. "We're excited about it," said Michael Sinatra, a spokesman for the Whole Foods chain, known for its organic and high-end edibles.
