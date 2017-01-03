Newark's new South Street school takes shape for 2018 debut

NEWARK - Sixth-grader Mirian Caguana can't wait to walk through the halls of the new South Street School in the East Ward, dissect animals in its state-of-the-art science labs, sit in classrooms without peeling paint, and be part of the campus' first-ever graduating middle school class. "I'm excited that I'm going to be the first one to graduate in this new school and that I was a part of it," Caguana, 11, said during a beam signing ceremony last week marking progress on the school's construction.

