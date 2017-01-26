Newark's new archbishop calls Trump's...

Newark's new archbishop calls Trump's executive orders anti-American

14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The newly installed archbishop of the Archdiocese of Newark says President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration are "the opposite of what it means to be an American." Trump this week signed executive orders to begin building his long-promised wall on the Mexican border and threatens funding cuts to so-called sanctuary cities that harbor immigrants in the country illegal.

