Newark's 2nd African-American fire chief takes helm
NEWARK -- He grew up on the streets of the South Ward, bought toy firetrucks as a kid at the supermarket with his mother and played little league at St. Peter's Park on Lyons Ave . One of South Ward's own, Rufus L. Jackson, became the second African-American sworn-in as Newark's Fire Chief on Tuesday.
