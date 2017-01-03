Newark Teachers Union claims 11 school admins unqualified, should be removed

NEWARK -- The city's teachers union is asking the state to remove 11 high-ranking school district administrators from their jobs, alleging in a complaint the employees were illegally hired because they are not certified for their positions. "We're looking to have all these people terminated and/or replaced with authentic, certificated or endorsed administrators," said John M. Abeigon, president of the 4,000-member Newark Teachers Union.

