Newark Teachers Union claims 11 school admins unqualified, should be removed
NEWARK -- The city's teachers union is asking the state to remove 11 high-ranking school district administrators from their jobs, alleging in a complaint the employees were illegally hired because they are not certified for their positions. "We're looking to have all these people terminated and/or replaced with authentic, certificated or endorsed administrators," said John M. Abeigon, president of the 4,000-member Newark Teachers Union.
