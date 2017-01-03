Newark Teachers Union claims 11 schoo...

Newark Teachers Union claims 11 school admins unqualified, should be removed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- The city's teachers union is asking the state to remove 11 high-ranking school district administrators from their jobs, alleging in a complaint the employees were illegally hired because they are not certified for their positions. "We're looking to have all these people terminated and/or replaced with authentic, certificated or endorsed administrators," said John M. Abeigon, president of the 4,000-member Newark Teachers Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC