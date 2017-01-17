Newark teachers join national union p...

Newark teachers join national union protest, give Trump's education pick a D-

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- Teachers and advocates at East Side High School joined their peers across the country on Thursday in a mass repudiation of Donald J. Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said similar protests were being held in more than 200 cities and another 24 Newark schools to send a clear message to the incoming Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC