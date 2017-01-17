Newark teachers join national union protest, give Trump's education pick a D

NEWARK -- Teachers and advocates at East Side High School joined their peers across the country on Thursday in a mass repudiation of Donald J. Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said similar protests were being held in more than 200 cities and another 24 Newark schools to send a clear message to the incoming Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.