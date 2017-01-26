Newark police seize loaded AK-47, 4 c...

Newark police seize loaded AK-47, 4 charged

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Officers seized a loaded AK-47 and arrested four Newark men after a police lieutenant heard gunfire and spotted the group fleeing the scene late Wednesday in the city's South Ward, authorities said. Lt. Euclides Lopez, of Newark's 5th police precinct, was on patrol around 10:40 p.m. near Leo Place and Vernon Avenue when he heard shots fired in the area, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Thursday.

