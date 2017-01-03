Newark parking lot case gets turned down by N.J. Supreme Court.
Residents in the Ironbound section of Newark have been fighting four years to stop this parking lot from operating. They prevailed when the Appellate Division ruled that the city's zoning board should not have granted a variance to build the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Njgirl555
|11
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|17 hr
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|17 hr
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Gary
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC