Newark man convicted of murder in tee...

Newark man convicted of murder in teen's 2012 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- After five days of testimony and a full day of deliberations, an Essex County jury on Thursday found a 21-year-old city man guilty of murder and 10 other charges in the 2012 slaying of a 16-year-old boy in Irvington . Azim Brogsdale was one of three men charged in connection with Khalil Williams' death during the Feb. 17, 2012 robbery of him and three others near the intersection of Orange Place and Orange Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti 1 hr Abscam 1
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 1 hr melvin perez 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Wed Pugs 4
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC