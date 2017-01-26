Newark man convicted of murder in teen's 2012 shooting

NEWARK -- After five days of testimony and a full day of deliberations, an Essex County jury on Thursday found a 21-year-old city man guilty of murder and 10 other charges in the 2012 slaying of a 16-year-old boy in Irvington . Azim Brogsdale was one of three men charged in connection with Khalil Williams' death during the Feb. 17, 2012 robbery of him and three others near the intersection of Orange Place and Orange Avenue.

