Newark firefighters battle 2 fires within 24 hours
NEWARK -- Firefighters battled two blazes within less than 24 hours in the city, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Thursday. The first fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at a Broadway building that housed the El Merengue Restaurant on the first floor with apartments on the upper levels, according to Ambrose.
