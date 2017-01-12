Newark credits State Police backup with helping battle violent crime
NEWARK -- Nearly a year after a contingent of state troopers were sent to some of Newark's toughest neighborhoods, officials are crediting the deployment with helping to drive down violence in New Jersey's largest city. Anthony Ambrose, Newark's public safety director , said he arrived in the post to find the city's department ranks depleted by layoffs and grappling with a surge in shootings .
