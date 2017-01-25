Newark couple charged in death of abused child
Authorities have charged the mother of an 8-year-old boy and her boyfriend in the death of the child after he suffered blunt-force trauma and cardiac arrest. Khadejrah Rawls, 28, and Christopher Spearman, 29, have been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter among other charges for their role in the death of Rawls' son.
