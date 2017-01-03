Newark celebrates Three Kings Day at ...

Newark celebrates Three Kings Day at 23rd annual event

Hundreds of kids packed the gymnasium at Essex County College Friday evening for the city's 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration. "We continue to promote our diversity," said Newark At-Large Councilman Luis A. Quintana who organizes the largest and most consecutively celebrated Three Kings gathering in the state.

