New Jersey Performing Arts Center Ann...

New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces CLASSICAL 4 KIDS Concert

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey announces "Classical 4 Kids" where young people age 18 and under can see a participating classical show for FREE when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids will be enlightened Hungary's acclaimed orchestra, Budapest Festival Orchestra performing the Fifth Symphony in an all-Beethoven program, featuring pianist Richard Goode on Saturday, February 4th at 8pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Meh 20,776
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) 9 hr Pugs 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Sun tomin cali 6
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC