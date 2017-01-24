New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces CLASSICAL 4 KIDS Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey announces "Classical 4 Kids" where young people age 18 and under can see a participating classical show for FREE when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids will be enlightened Hungary's acclaimed orchestra, Budapest Festival Orchestra performing the Fifth Symphony in an all-Beethoven program, featuring pianist Richard Goode on Saturday, February 4th at 8pm.
