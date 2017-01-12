New Jersey man charged with Massachusetts homicide held
A New Jersey man charged with fatally beating a man inside the victim's Massachusetts apartment then setting a fire to cover this tracks has been held without bail. A judge entered not guilty pleas to murder and other charges on behalf of Jose Crespo at his arraignment Thursday in Fitchburg District Court.
