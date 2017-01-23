N.J. shop owner admits $840K food stamp fraud scheme

TRENTON -- An Irvington man on Monday admitted in federal court to running a food stamps-for-cash scheme that cost the government more than $800,000 over two years. Miguel Antonio Azcona pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Mary L. Cooper in Trenton to a single count of theft of government funds, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman.

