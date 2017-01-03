Menendez raises concerns over secretary of state nominee
A New Jersey senator who sits on the panel that will hold confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state is expressing concerns about the nominee's "overall depth of understanding" of United States foreign policy. But Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he remains open to the nomination of Rex Tillerson and looks forward to hearing more from him during the upcoming Foreign Relations Committee hearings.
