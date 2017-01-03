Menendez raises concerns over secreta...

Menendez raises concerns over secretary of state nominee

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey senator who sits on the panel that will hold confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state is expressing concerns about the nominee's "overall depth of understanding" of United States foreign policy. But Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he remains open to the nomination of Rex Tillerson and looks forward to hearing more from him during the upcoming Foreign Relations Committee hearings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... 12 hr tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) 13 hr Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC