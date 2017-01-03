Man with 22 priors arrested at Newark Liberty Airport Authorities said a Newark man was caught allegedly smoking marijuana and driving without a license. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j2IsBh A 27-year-old Newark man with over 20 arrests was caught allegedly smoking marijuana and driving without a license at Newark Liberty Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

