Man sentenced for wild crime spree that left cop injured

TRENTON -- A Newark man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a criminal rampage during which he tried to run down the employee of a rental car facility, carjacked another man and injured a State Police detective in the space of just a few hours, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Friday. Terry Saunders, 28, who is also known as Tarik Smith, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to carjacking, robbery and aggravated assault and must serve at last eight and a half years in prison under the state's No Early Release Act.

