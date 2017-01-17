Man pleads guilty to role in bogus federal tax return scheme
Authorities say a New York City man has admitted to his role in a scheme to use stolen identities from people in New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere to file bogus tax returns with the IRS. Federal prosecutors say Yerfri Castillo pleaded guilty on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey to conspiracy to steal government funds, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|22 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC