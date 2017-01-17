Man pleads guilty to role in bogus fe...

Man pleads guilty to role in bogus federal tax return scheme

Authorities say a New York City man has admitted to his role in a scheme to use stolen identities from people in New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere to file bogus tax returns with the IRS. Federal prosecutors say Yerfri Castillo pleaded guilty on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey to conspiracy to steal government funds, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft.

