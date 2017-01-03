Man indicted for sex assault, video recording of 'incapacitated' girl
ELIZABETH -- A 19-year-old man has been indicted after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl who was physically and mentally incapacitated, recorded the assault and put the recording on the internet, according to papers filed in court. A Union County grand jury last week indicted Renan Freitas, of Newark, on charges of aggravated sexual assault, video recording the assault and distributing the recording of a sexual act involving a juvenile, the criminal complaint filed in Superior Court states.
