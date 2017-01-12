Man from Newark held without bail for 'breaking into Kearny home'
A Newark man was ordered to be held in jail without bail for allegedly breaking into a Kearny home over the weekend. Wendell Pitman, 59, was arrested Jan. 7 after a woman found him inside her Belleville Turnpike home stealing her laptop and cellphone, according to court records.
