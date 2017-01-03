Man dies after hit-and-run in Newark

Man dies after hit-and-run in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A 26-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the city's Ironbound section, officials said Tuesday. Carlos Quezada was hit shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday and later pronounced dead, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Dec 29 spud 52
News Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
News Arrests Made in East Orange Fatal Stabbing; Dis... (Jun '10) Dec 19 Gary 6
News Construction underway for Newark's new Military... (May '13) Dec 17 John Herman 42
News With Riverfront Park, Newark reacquaints itself... (Aug '13) Dec 17 Dave Schools 63
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,840

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC