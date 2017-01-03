Man dies after hit-and-run in Newark
NEWARK -- A 26-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the city's Ironbound section, officials said Tuesday. Carlos Quezada was hit shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday and later pronounced dead, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.
