Man climbs out of stolen SUV's sunroof to escape cops, authorities say

NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a man who they say climbed out of a carjacked Range Rover's sunroof in an attempt to run from the police. Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said Monday officers attempted to pull the SUV over while it was driving down South Orange Avenue at noon when the driver, 22-year-old Robert Lilly of Newark, sped up and crashed into two other cars.

