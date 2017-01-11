Man charged with murder in deadly Newark shooting

NEWARK -- A 38-year-old Newark resident was charged with murder in the slaying of a Florida man , who was found shot to death on a city street late last year, prosecutors said Wednesday. Raheem Henry was also charged with robbery, felony murder, kidnapping and weapons offenses, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.