Man accused of punching auxiliary bishop pleads not guilty
A man accused of punching an auxiliary bishop during a weekend Mass in Newark has pleaded not guilty to assault. Charles Miller entered the plea during a brief court appearance Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|5 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|58
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Mon
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC