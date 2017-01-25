Major N.J. crime bust: More than 150 fugitives arrested in statewide sweep
TRENTON -- More than 150 fugitives -- including some of New Jersey's most wanted alleged criminals -- have been arrested over the last three months in an ongoing statewide sweep, authorities announced Wednesday. Many of those apprehended in the bust -- coordinated by the State Police fugitive unit -- include criminal gang members facing warrants for crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and drug trafficking, authorities said.
