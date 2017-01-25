Major N.J. crime bust: More than 150 ...

Major N.J. crime bust: More than 150 fugitives arrested in statewide sweep

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- More than 150 fugitives -- including some of New Jersey's most wanted alleged criminals -- have been arrested over the last three months in an ongoing statewide sweep, authorities announced Wednesday. Many of those apprehended in the bust -- coordinated by the State Police fugitive unit -- include criminal gang members facing warrants for crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and drug trafficking, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min Gwen 20,780
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 1 hr Mikey 12
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) 12 hr Pugs 4
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC