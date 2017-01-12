Light snow in store for first part of MLK holiday weekend in N.J.
The edge of an ice storm moving through the central United States will clip New Jersey on Saturday, causing light snow or rain to fall in areas of the state on Saturday before moving out for a sunny holiday on Monday. Northern and southern New Jersey will have a chance of snow after 9 a.m. and that light snow will move to the central part of the state mainly after 2 p.m. as the temperatures will be in the mid- to low- 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Mountaineers Marching Band Takes Nationals
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC