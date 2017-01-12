Light snow in store for first part of...

Light snow in store for first part of MLK holiday weekend in N.J.

The edge of an ice storm moving through the central United States will clip New Jersey on Saturday, causing light snow or rain to fall in areas of the state on Saturday before moving out for a sunny holiday on Monday. Northern and southern New Jersey will have a chance of snow after 9 a.m. and that light snow will move to the central part of the state mainly after 2 p.m. as the temperatures will be in the mid- to low- 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

