Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, January 7, 2017

The 58-year-old Bloomfield man convicted of murdering a Kearny jewelry store owner during a robbery in 2009 will die behind bars after being sentenced to 75 years in prison. In a hopeful and historic new chapter for more than a million Roman Catholics in New Jersey, Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, a moderate churchman in the mold of Pope Francis, was officially installed as leader of the Archdiocese of Newark.
