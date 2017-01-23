IT issue prompts United Airlines to g...

IT issue prompts United Airlines to ground all domestic flights

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a United Airlines passenger plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. United Airlines has grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday night because of a computer problem, according to a report on CNN .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 22 hr tomin cali 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Essex County was issued at January 23 at 4:11PM EST

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC