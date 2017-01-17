How this N.J. college offers a shot at the American dream
NEWARK -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is among the nation's top colleges for helping students from low-income families enter the middle and upper class, according to new research on the role of college in economic mobility. A New York Times analysis of data by the The Equality of Opportunity Project found that 85 percent of NJIT students from families in the lowest 20 percent of earners are projected to break into the top 60 percent of earners once they are established in their career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|14 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Wed
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC