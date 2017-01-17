How this N.J. college offers a shot a...

How this N.J. college offers a shot at the American dream

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is among the nation's top colleges for helping students from low-income families enter the middle and upper class, according to new research on the role of college in economic mobility. A New York Times analysis of data by the The Equality of Opportunity Project found that 85 percent of NJIT students from families in the lowest 20 percent of earners are projected to break into the top 60 percent of earners once they are established in their career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... 14 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Wed Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Jan 9 tater 3
Newark nj parking meters (May '16) Jan 9 Jersey 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC