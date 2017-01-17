How this N.J. college offers a shot at the American dream

NEWARK -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is among the nation's top colleges for helping students from low-income families enter the middle and upper class, according to new research on the role of college in economic mobility. A New York Times analysis of data by the The Equality of Opportunity Project found that 85 percent of NJIT students from families in the lowest 20 percent of earners are projected to break into the top 60 percent of earners once they are established in their career.

