How many accidents every town in N.J. had last year
While deaths and injuries on New Jersey roads have seen a recent rise, the total number of crashes is declining. The Department of Transportation recorded more than 270,000 accidents in 2015 from reports filed by individual police departments, according to an NJ Advance Media analysis of 1.4 million accident records from 2011 to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC