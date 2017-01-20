Hoffman: Closer to or farther away from Dr. King's dream?33 minutes | Contributors
Hoffman: Closer to or farther away from Dr. King's dream? "It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one," many people say. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jHAUrl Carol Graham, center, and her daughter Laura Graham, right, at the People's Organization for Progress event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King on Jan. 15. "It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one," many people say, as the Obama administration's eight years give way to the beginning of the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|Dudley
|20,771
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|Newark Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Jan 9
|tater
|3
|Newark nj parking meters (May '16)
|Jan 9
|Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC