Heroin bust nets buyer, dealer, loaded gun, police say

NEWARK -- Officers busted a drug deal on the street in Newark on Monday and arrested the buyer and a dealer who tossed away a loaded, high-capacity weapon as he tried to flee, police said. Joseph Brown, left, was arrested Monday on drug and weapons charges, and Vershawn Griffin, on drug charges, Newark Police said.

